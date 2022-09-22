Has Raul Rosas Jr. ever been beaten in combat sports?

Yes, despite Raul Rosas Jr. being currently unbeaten in professional MMA, the Mexican has lost in the realm of combat sports.

Rosas Jr. was defeated by Gianni Grippo in a grappling contest. Grippo submitted the young MMA fighter via rear naked choke during the Emerald City Invitational Event in 2021.

'El Nino Problema' is mainly a grappling-based fighter and has submitted four of his professional MMA opponents. During the Emerald City Invitational Event, the 17-year-old did manage to beat Luis Quinones via rear naked choke.

Rosas Jr. recently beat Mando Gutierrez in the latest installment of Dana White's Contender Series and earned himself a UFC contract. Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest UFC fighter ever, at just 17 years old.

Watch the 17-year-old earn his UFC contract here:

'El Nino Problema' has never lost in his professional and amateur MMA career. Rosas Jr. is currently 6-0 and has mainly competed under the UWC banner. The 17-year-old defeated Eduardo Velázquez, Joel Peña, Francisco Villanueva, Jose Guadalupe Peñaloza and Andres Portocarrero while competing at UWC.

UFC @ufc #DWCS This Suloev stretch attempt by Raul Rosas Jr. was naaaaasty This Suloev stretch attempt by Raul Rosas Jr. was naaaaasty 👀 #DWCS https://t.co/P2SUoluoAu

The young Mexican's first UFC bout is yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be too long until we see the youngster make his full debut in the UFC.

What has Raul Rosas Jr. said about becoming a UFC champion?

After beating Mando Gutierrez last night, Raul Rosas Jr. was clearly very excited about his future in the UFC. The Mexican even mentioned becoming a future UFC champion, which is seemingly a goal for the 17-year-old.

While speaking to the press after beating Gutierrez in his debut bout in Dana White's Contender Series, Rosas Jr. stated:

So now I'm just ready to go for everybody you know. All I see is gold, you know. We already opened the first door, you know. Another step closer to becoming the youngest UFC champion and you know, I already showed a little bit of my skill.

Watch the full interview below:

Jon Jones became the youngest UFC champion at just 23 years old when beating Maurício Rua. This gives Rosas Jr. around five years to become a UFC champion within the bantamweight division.

It is clearly a very tough task, but with the Mexican currently unbeaten in his career, the 17-year-old is seemingly confident of achieving his dreams. As mentioned, his UFC debut is yet to be announced, but many fans will be eagerly watching the highly-rated Mexican during his first walk to the octagon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far