"All gas no brakes" - 17-year old Raul Rosas Jr. ready to fight "every week" to become youngest UFC champion

Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to be signed to the UFC on Tuesday night. The seventeen-year-old earned a clean 30-27 victory over Mando Gutierrez during Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) 55 and a subsequent UFC contract.

Rosas Jr. now aspires to be the youngest UFC champion ever and is willing to push himself to any extent. 'Problem Child' is willing to fight every week to get closer to his goal and plans to rest only after hanging up his gloves for good. The 17-year-old bantamweight said at the post-fight media scrum:

"You know, I'm just ready to fight every week, every month. I don't even care, you know. I'm all gas, no brakes, you know. Like I said, I'll rest when I'm retired. When I'm old, not right now. We're just getting started. So there's no reason to take a break, you know. I know it won't be easy, nothing in this life's easy. But I will become the youngest UFC champion. I don't care what it takes. Nobody's gonna take this away from me."

Watch the clip below:

Watch Raul Rosas Jr.'s appearance at the post-fight presser below:

Raul Rosas Jr. claims to be a different kind of 17-year-old

Being a minor, Raul Rosas Jr. had to obtain special permission from the Nevada State Athletic Commission to compete on DWCS 55. Having started his amateur career at 15, Rosas Jr. did not face such problems as he was fighting under Indian commissions.

'Problem Child's' DWCS win over Mando Gutierrez was the first time he has gone the distance in his career. Rosas Jr. ammassed five professional victories before joining the UFC, with all five victories coming within the last twelve months.

Speaking of his critics, Rosas Jr. claims that they don't understand that he is not a typical 17-year-old. 'Problem Child' noted that he was mostly toiling away in the gym while his contemportaries engaged in recreational activities. The 17-year-old said in an interview with MMA Junkie:

“Those people don’t know much about fighting in my opinion. They just see a 17-year-old. They’re just like, ‘Oh, a 17-year-old.’ They think I’m a normal kid who’s 17 years old. I’m a different kind of 17-year-old. When they were at parties, when they were at summer vacation, I was at the gym, working my ass off. Since I was little, I knew what I wanted. I know what I want and I’m going to get out there and get it. To all those haters, I don’t really care. They can say whatever they want.”

Watch Raul Rosas Jr.'s interview with MMA Junkie below:

