Who is Raul Rosas Jr. fighting at Dana White's Contender Series week 9?

At just 17 years old, Raul Rosas Jr. is set to make his Dana White's Contender Series debut tomorrow. 'El Nino Problema' is set to face fellow Mexican Mando Gutierrez in his debut. His upcoming opponent has only lost once in eight professional MMA bouts.

Gutierrez is currently on a three-fight winning streak, after losing against Mo Miller at LFA 90: Lazishvili vs. Steele in 2020. 'El Toro' is 25 years old and has competed in organizations such as LFA, Total Warrior Combat, and XFC.

Mando Gutierrez will also be making his Dana White's Contender Series debut tomorrow. Despite Raul Rosas Jr. being much younger, the fellow Mexican stands considerably taller than his future opponent. 'El Toro' stands at just 168cm, with the 17-year-old standing 175cm tall.

'El Toro' was submitted by Mo Miller at LFA 90, which might play into Rosas Jr.'s fighting style. 'El Nino Problema' is a submission and grappling specialist, meaning Gutierrez will have to be careful when wrestling with the youngster. However, the 25-year-old also has many wins via submission, so Gutierrez is no push-over when it comes to grappling.

Should Rosas Jr. earn himself a UFC contract tomorrow, the Mexican will become the youngest ever UFC fighter in organizational history. But with all the hype going into this bout, Mando Gutierrez will likely be keen to steal the show tomorrow and finish the youngster.

Has Raul Rosas Jr. ever been beaten under MMA rules?

No, Raul Rosas Jr. has never been beaten while competing under MMA rules. The Mexican has remained unbeaten in both the professional and amateur circuits. Rosas Jr. fought twice as an amateur, submitting Luke Pham and Donald Duran in the very first round.

'El Nino Problema' has fought five times as a professional and has only competed under the UWC banner. All of Rosas Jr.'s wins have come via submission, with only Jose Guadalupe Peñaloza getting past the second round.

Watch Raul Rosas Jr. in action here:

The 17-year-old managed to submit Eduardo Velázquez, Joel Peña, Francisco Villanueva and Andres Portocarrero in the very first round. The Mexican will now take on Mando Gutierrez tomorrow, with a win potentially making Rosas Jr. the youngest ever UFC fighter.

Dana White usually offers fighters who are able to finish their DWCS opponents a UFC contract, so both Mexican fighters will need to aim for a submission or knockout stoppage tomorrow.

