Will Raul Rosas Jr. be the youngest fighter in the UFC if he is given a contract?

Yes, if Raul Rosas Jr. manages to earn a UFC contract via Dana White's Contender Series, the Mexican will become the youngest UFC fighter in history. The 17-year-old is scheduled to face 25-year-old Mando Gutierrez in week nine of DWCS.

Back in 2019, Chase Hooper became the youngest fighter in UFC history when he made his debut at UFC 245. Hooper was 20 years old at the time and is still competing in the organization at the age of 22. 'The Dream' faced Daniel Teymur pn his debut, winning via ground and pound in the first round.

Rosas Jr. has a tricky opponent in front of him in Mando Gutierrez in week six of DWCS. Gutierrez has only lost once in his professional MMA career and has a pro record of 7-1. 'El Toro' has fought in organizations such as LFA and most recently Total Warrior, meaning the 25-year-old is accustomed to high-level fighting.

'El Nino Problema' could break the record for the youngest UFC fighter in history if he beats Gutierrez. Dana White usually offers contracts to fighters who win impressively, but recently held back on offering Bo Nickal a deal despite his victory, saying that the American needing more experience in professional MMA.

What is Raul Rosas Jr.'s professional MMA record and who has the 17-year-old fought?

Raul Rosas Jr. recently made headlines after signing for a bout on Dana White's Contender Series at just 17 years old. Despite his age, the Mexican is no novice, with a professional record of five wins and zero losses.

Rosas Jr. has only fought under the UWC banner since turning professional in 2021. The Mexican made his promotional debut against Eduardo Velázquez and won in the first round via submission.

In his second bout, the young fighter took on Joel Peña, who was making his professional debut. Once again, Rosas Jr. finished the bout in the first round via submission.

The Mexican continued his submission streak against both Francisco Villanueva and Jose Guadalupe Peñaloza, with only Peñaloza getting past the opening five minutes. In his most recent outing, Raul Rosas Jr. managed to beat Andres Portocarrero in the first round.

