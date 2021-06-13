How old is Chase Hooper?

Chase Hooper fought in his fourth promotional outing in the UFC 263 prelims against Steven Peterson.

Born September 13, 1999, Chase Hooper is 21 years old and currently holds the record for the youngest fighter to be signed by the UFC.

He competed in Dana White's Contender Series - Season 2 in July 2018 when he was only 18 years old.

He faced Canaan Kawaihae and picked up a unanimous decision, following which he was awarded a development league contract.

Chase Hooper fought a few more fights in promotions like CFFC and Titan FC before signing up with the UFC full time.

His promotional debut came at UFC 245 - Usman vs. Covington on December 14, 2019. Chase Hooper was 20 years old at the time.

Chase Hooper - UFC record

Chase Hooper made his UFC debut against Daniel Teymur on the undercard of UFC 245 and secured a quick and clinical victory with a first-round TKO via elbows and punches.

Despite an excellent debut, Hooper went on to lose his next bout in the UFC and also suffered the first defeat of his professional mixed martial arts career when he faced Alex Caceres at UFC 250 and dropped a decision.

But he made quite the comeback with a stellar heel hook submission win over Peter Barrett at UFC 256 in December last year.

At this Saturday's UFC 263 PPV, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Chase Hooper took on Steven Peterson and dropped yet another decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28), making his UFC record 2-2 so far.

He pulled out some offbeat moves despite getting dominated by Steven Peterson in most aspects of the fight.

Chase Hooper posted a lengthy message on his social media following the loss. He refused to make any excuses for the defeat, but did not apologize to his fans either.

"Say what you will, but I always give it my all and leave every thing in the cage. Never will I make any excuses and never will I apologize. I did some things well, but not well enough. I made some improvements, but not enough. Time is on my side, but that's no excuse. I just need to continue to grind in and out of the gym and make the changes necessary to continue to develop and improve myself as a fighter," Chase Hooper wrote.

