Has Tyson Fury ever lost or drawn a fight? Looking back at 'The Gypsy Kings's' boxing record

Tyson Fury's record currently sits at a perfect 34-0-1.

'The Gypsy King' is currently one of the sport's biggest stars, and it didn't happen by accident. Coming out of the fighting Fury family, the heavyweight was always going to be a boxer. There was no other pathway for him.

While other family members, such as Tommy and Hughie, have had some high-profile fights, they all pail in comparison to Tyson. The heavyweight champion quickly found success as an amateur, retiring with a 31-4 record.

In December 2008, Fury turned pro, and he never turned back. Fighting on the undercard of Carl Froch vs. Jean Pascal, he scored a first-round knockout win over Béla Gyöngyösi. That was the first victory in what will go down as one of the greatest careers in heavyweight history.

Over the next 15 years, the British boxer became a massive star and heavyweight champion. In 2015, Fury finally got a title shot and dethroned the dominant Wladimir Klitschko. Following that win, the Brit famously struggled with addiction and weight issues.

However, he was able to turn it around and return to face Deontay Wilder three years later in a bid for WBC gold. While they first fought to a draw, 'The Gypsy King' dominated the rematch to once again become heavyweight champion. Fury's story is one for the history books, but he's not done writing it just yet.

Who will Tyson Fury face next?

Tyson Fury will return to the ring on Feb. 17 to face fellow champion Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' last fought in October, facing Francis Ngannou. That night saw 'The Predator' nearly upset the lineal heavyweight champion, even dropping him in round three. Ultimately, Fury was able to crawl off the canvas and show his trademark heart.

After 10 rounds of action, the British boxer improved his record to a perfect 34-0-1. Following the bout, he went face-to-face with fellow champion Usyk. Fury had signed a deal to face 'The Cat' on Dec. 23, but plans were blown up thanks to Ngannou.

Now, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is set for Feb. 17 in Saudi Arabia. The fight is a legacy-defining one for both. Beyond establishing themselves as the greatest heavyweight of their era, the bout will be a historic one.

The winner of the contest will be the first undisputed champion of the four-belt era. Furthermore, the bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight titleholder since Lennox Lewis, who accomplished the feat 24 years ago.

