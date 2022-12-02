Has UFC's NMF Stephen Thompson ever been in jail?

Stephen Thompson is widely considered one of the nicest fighters in the UFC. But it seems that even 'Wonderboy' has had his fair share of troubles with the law.

In a recent face-to-face interview session with his opponent for the upcoming UFC on ESPN 42, Kevin Holland, UFC's unofficial NMF revealed that he once spent a weekend in prison.

The 39-year-old elaborated that he was caught skinny dipping with a few friends:

“I spent a weekend one time, and it was the worst,” Thompson said about his experience in jail. “Just skinny-dipping. They had cameras and we had no idea. There were girls involved. They put cameras up because someone had vandalized the pool the week before, so they were trying to get us.”

Thompson returns to the octagon this December 3rd to face the 'Trailblazer' in the main event of UFC on ESPN 42. 'Wonderboy' has hit a bit of a rough patch lately and is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

In his last fight at UFC Fight Night 199, Stephen Thompson suffered a unanimous decision loss against Belal Muhammad. The 39-year-old holds a record of 16 wins against six losses and one draw.

Kevin Holland, on the other hand, suffered a crushing first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev in his last fight at UFC 279. 'Trailblazer' currently holds a pro-MMA record of 23 wins, eight losses, and one no-contest (NC).

MMA pros predict Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

In a video uploaded to MMA journalist James Lynch's YouTube channel, many UFC fighters gave their predictions for the UFC on ESPN 42 main event. Let's take a look at some of the predictions.

Former multi-promotional champion Ben Askren picked 'Trailblazer' to come away with a win at the upcoming fight night event in Florida. Askren added that Thompson should consider changing his nickname from 'Wonderboy' to 'Wonderman' since he is older now.

UFC featherweight contender Billy Quarantillo explained that Kevin Holland was going to win the fight since 'Trailblazer' is currently in his prime while Thompson was far from the same fighter he was a few years ago.

Welterweight contender Bryan Barberena picked Stephen Thompson as the favorite to beat Holland. Barberena explained that 'Wonderboy' was going to use his superior footwork to control the range and ultimately get the better of Holland during standup exchanges.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes predicted that the younger and rangier Kevin Holland was going to get the job done against Stephen Thompson.

