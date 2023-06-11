Undefeated UFC fighter weighs in on Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva retiring from MMA after 11th straight loss 

Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva continues to sadden the MMA community as he once again suffered defeat on Saturday night, making it his 11th straight loss in combat sports. He lost the three-round bout to Salim El Ouassaidi via decision.

The fight prompted an undefeated UFC featherweight to weigh in on the situation and share his honest views on the Brazilian's career.

A man many in the heavyweight division once feared, has failed to earn a win since 2015. The UFC veteran holds wins over some of the greatest to ever strap on the gloves. But, without a doubt, competed for far longer than he should have.

In a post on social media, featherweight standout Lerone Murphy insisted he dislikes fighters ruining their legacy in the sport by fighting for too long unless financial problems are the reason.

"I hate when fighters tarnish their careers like this. I understand if it's for financial reasons but not the fact that you just can't let go. We only have one brain too."

'Bigfoot' hasn't competed in an elite MMA promotion since leaving the UFC in 2016, meaning his recent defeats have come against lesser opponents. His most recent victory came at UFC 190 headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Bethe Correia, in which he scored a huge knockout of Soa Palelei in the second round.

On the date of his last win, the UFC pound-for-pound list looked entirely different than it does today. Jose Aldo secured the #1 spot, while then-champions Chris Weidman, Demetrious Johnson, Ronda Rousey, and TJ Dillashaw filled out the rest of the top 5.

Who did Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva beat during his heights in mixed martial arts?

Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva had some success in multiple elite organizations, but his rise to fame came during his years spent in Strikeforce.

His time in the promotion only lasted two years (2009 to 2011), but during that time, he fought some of the MMA greats. Wins over Andrei Arlovski, Mike Kyle, and a huge victory over Fedor Emelianenko were secured under the Strikeforce banner.

After moving to the UFC and losing his debut outing against Cain Velasquez, Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva scored back-to-back knockouts. A win over Travis Browne and a finish of Alistair Overeem which was his biggest victory in the octagon, though that was his final big-name win before his unfortunate downfall.

