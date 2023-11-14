“Have some dignity” - Chael Sonnen inks Anderson Silva’s tattoo on his arm, photo goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Chael Sonnen has once again left his fans in awe with a recent snapshot of him getting inked. 'The Bad Guy' decided to immortalize former middleweight champion Anderson Silva on his left arm.

For those who recall, Sonnen and Silva engaged in one of the most epic and fierce rivalries in UFC history, culminating in two memorable bouts at UFC 117 and UFC 148, where Sonnen, despite putting up an incredible fight, suffered defeat on both occasions.

Posting the image on social media, Sonnen wrote:

"I'm a man of my word @spideranderson #homemdepalavra."

While the motive behind this unexpected ink remains shrouded in mystery, fans couldn't help but express their opinions, and they weren't all positive. One fan urged Sonnen to:

"Have some dignity"

While others playfully questioned if it was a Henna tattoo:

"Chael stop trying to fool us with that Henna Tattoo"

Another fan quipped:

"There is no way Anderson's head is gonna fit in those Tropicana arms, Definitely AI."

While another quoting Sonnen's words during a presser wrote:

"'If you’re not willing to go too far, you’ll never go far enough…"Chael may have finally gone too far with the Anderson Silva tattoo 😂"

Another fan wrote:

"Uncle Chael you drunk again??"

Many also suggested that the image might be an AI edit:

"These AI pictures are getting too realistic"

"There is no way Anderson's head is gonna fit in those Tropicana arms, Definitely AI"

Whether it's a quirky gesture or part of a larger plan, Chael Sonnen's latest tattoo has certainly raised questions about the intention of choosing 'The Spider' as artwork on his arm.

Chael Sonnen weighs in on McGregor vs. Chandler speculation for UFC 300 main event

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen delved into the swirling speculations surrounding UFC 300's main event, with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at the center of the discussion.

Sonnen contemplated the potential implications of this matchup headlining and suggested it might signal a significant shift in the promotion's policy. 'The Bad Guy' drew parallels to UFC 200, where, despite Brock Lesnar being the marquee attraction, a title fight between Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes took the main event slot.

"If they [Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler] are the main event, it means we changed a policy, that's a really big deal but if they're not the main event, it will be the first sign of the passing of a torch."

