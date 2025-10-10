"Have a f**king heart" - Joe Rogan unhappy with Donald Trump's deportation policies, offers alternative

Joe Rogan was one of Donald Trump's biggest celebrity endorsers ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential elections; however, the UFC commentator seems to be irked by the POTUS' vehement pushback on the immigration crisis.

According to a report by CNN, the second Trump administration, in its first seven months, has deported nearly 200,000 people. Notably, the government seems to have revived its practice of separating families to coerce asylum seekers to leave the country.

A recent article by The Guardian cites clashes between the ICE and immigrants who challenged the order, which employed forcibly separating their children to ensure their co-operation.

During episode #2391 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, featuring comedian Duncan Trussell, the MMA sportscaster pushed back at Trump's aggressive deportation methods, arguing it was unfair to force peaceful, contributing members of society, citizen or not, out of the U.S.:

"The way it looks is horrific. When you're just arresting people in front of their kids, just normal, regular people that have been here for 20 years... If they have been productive members of society for 20 years... find them a pathway to citizenship. Find a way where you can do this thing you want to do, which is to keep terrorist, cartel members from getting across the border... Okay, but also have a f**king heart, because if you don't, you're not going to get anybody on your side."

Nevertheless, Rogan understands the need for a secure border and has an alternative in mind:

"The only way to do it would be where you could get everyone on your side [is like this]. Borders are closed, and we're going to find out who's committed felonies. Who out of the people who are illegal that have committed felonies, and if you've committed x amount of felonies, you have to leave the country. If you've been robbing people for the last 10 years and you're an illegal, you have to leave the country. That makes sense."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (8:26):

Joe Rogan slams Portland's homelessness crisis

It appears the mass deportations are far from the only issue Joe Rogan has with the current administration. The 58-year-old has also had enough with the ongoing struggles of several cities regarding sanitation and homelessness.

Speaking with Duncan Trussell, the MMA commentator, particularly took aim at Portland and Oakland, while questioning the incompetence of the bureaucracy in solving the issues plaguing these cities:

"Whatever it is that allows the kind of f**king chaos that you could find in Portland... you guys aren't doing it right. If this were a house, and I came over to your house and these are your kids, I would call protective services... That's an unfit government. If you've got a city where people are just openly s**tting in the streets, sleeping everywhere... You ever seen Oakland? Some of those f**king homeless tents? Those huge villages... This didn't exist when we were kids." [17:55 minutes into the interview]

