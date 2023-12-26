"Have you tried a cup of coffee and a cigarette?" - Andrew Tate speaks with his mother following her successful recovery from a heart attack

On December 21st, 2023, Andrew Tate took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that his mother had suffered a heart attack, and that he would be appearing in court the following day to "request an emergency visit to London."

Earlier today, December 26th, 2023, Tate gave his fans and followers an update on the situation. He took to X and wrote:

"Fixed her."

Alongside the tweet, he posted a video of himself speaking to his mother via a video call. In the video, he can be seen trying to cheer up his mother, as he says:

"How are you feeling? Good? Have you tried a cup of coffee and a cigarette?"

While his words aren't inherently cheerful, they alluded to a viral clip of his in which he offered sarcastic advice to people who suffer a heart attack. His mother responded, saying:

"You know what, I would suggest to Tristan to quit those cigarettes and cigars."

Andrew Tate then offered his comments on her suggestion, saying:

"Quit cigars? They made me strong. Mother, I love you very much but I think you should just have a cup of coffee, have a cigarette and just jump up and get back in the game."

Tristan Tate reacts to his and Andrew Tate's mother recovering from a heart attack

While Andrew Tate's request for an emergency visit to London was rejected, him and his brother Tristan both appear to be elated in light of the news that their mother has successfully recovered from her heart attack.

Both the Tate brothers took to X to react to the news. While Andrew Tate posted a video of himself speaking to her via a video call, Tristan Tate wrote:

"God has been watching all of the good work I do. I have received the only thing I wanted for Christmas, news that my mother is recovering and should hopefully make it out of this. She did this alone without her sons by her side, one day somebody will have to answer for that."

Previously, both Tates understandably expressed their frustration with the Romanian authorities for rejecting Andrew's request. Now, however, things appear to have calmed down, and the brothers are sure to be delighted with the news of their mother's recovery.

