"She must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive" - Andrew Tate reacts to being denied emergency visit to UK to check on ailing mother

Andrew Tate has been denied by the Romanian Government for an emergency request to travel to London to meet his ailing mother.

The former kickboxer recently revealed to his millions of followers on X that his mother, who resides in London, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital.

Because of this medical emergency, he went to court to request permission to travel to London to visit his ailing mother. In his latest tweet, he revealed that his request has been denied:

"Rejected. The Romanian state decided she must be alone at Christmas, if she is alive."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

He added:

"There's no innocent until proven guilty in Romania."

Take a look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were released from jail in March this year, but since then they have been in and out of house arrest and have a lot of restrictions imposed on them.

Andrew Tate claims he cannot have 'fun anymore' because demons have enslaved the human race

Andrew Tate has been very active on social media following his release from jail. The only social media platforms he is not banned are X and a live-streaming website called Kick.

These are the two main outlets for his fans to get updates from him and get advice from him. He keeps sending out messages on X and one of his recent posts read:

"I can’t go out anymore. I can’t “have fun” Demons have enslaved the human race. Everyone around me feels it too. Haven’t you noticed how the energy of earth has shifted in the last year?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

Whether the former kickboxer is referring to his restrictions imposed by the Romanian Government, or the world in general, we cannot be sure. However, many fans in the comments section seemed to agree with him talking about how 2023 went by quickly and that Christmas does not feel the same anymore.

Take a look at the fans tweets:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet