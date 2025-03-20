“Have to try other chokes” - Adriano Moraes believes Yuya Wakamatsu won’t fall victim to his trademark submission at ONE 172

Adriano Moraes thinks he'll have to deploy different tactics if he hopes to land another big finish over Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Coming off a big guillotine submission win over Danny Kingad, Moraes looks to once again climb atop the flyweight MMA division when he meets Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship this Sunday, March 23 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The first time Moraes and Wakamatsu met, 'Mikinho' landed a slick guillotine choke on the Japanese star — the same submission he used to defeat Kingad at ONE 169 in November.

This time around, Adriano Moraes plans on mixing it up a bit more, believing Wakamatsu will be fully prepared for another guillotine attempt. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Moraes said:

"Wakamatsu was one of them who got caught with it. So yes, Danny Kingad also got caught with it the last time. But I know for this rematch, he’s going to be really aware about it, so I’m going to have to try other chokes or submissions."

Will Adriano Moraes snap Yuya Wakamatsu's three-fight win streak at ONE 172?

Adriano Moraes is one of the most prolific finishers in ONE Championship history, finishing eight of his 11 wins inside the distance — a 73 percent finish rate.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that 'Mikinho' has forced seven of his opponents to tap out with his one knockout coming against none other than former flyweight world titleholder and P4P great Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

On the flip side, Yuya Wakamatsu is not necessarily known for his finishes. Still, 'Little Piranha' has been a consistent force in the flyweight division where he currently sits as the second-ranked contender — one spot below Moraes.

Wakamatsu goes into ONE 172 on a three-fight win streak, including a big KO over Xie Wei and back-to-back unanimous decisions against the aforementioned Danny Kingad and Gilbert Nakatani.

Will 'Little Piranha' extend his streak to four and claim his first ONE world title, or will Moraes once again claim the flyweight throne?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

