"That changed my life forever" - Adriano Moraes reflects on iconic KO of Demetrious Johnson ahead of ONE 172 return

Adriano Moraes has enjoyed plenty of eventful nights covered in gold confetti on martial arts' grandest stage. But none of that can compare to his stunning knockout against one of the greatest to ever do it at ONE on TNT 1.

That evening, 'Mikinho' put his ONE flyweight MMA world title on the line against Demetrious Johnson, who booked his ticket at 26 pounds of gold by winning the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship.

Given Johnson's experience, all-around skill set, and lengthy dominance in MMA, many were certain that Adriano Moraes' reign would come to an end.

But the Brazilian veteran stayed focused on the task at hand and proved the doubters wrong with a stunning knee knockout of Johnson, becoming the first man to do so, on his way to the biggest triumph of his career inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

During a recent appearance on Fight Bananas Official, the American Top Team and Constrictor Team athlete was asked by fans what it feels like to wake up knowing he has a KO of 'Mighty Mouse' on his resume.

He responded:

"I wake up really good, you know what I'm saying? Like it was a dream come true because, before that was a dream fight for me, and then when I accepted that fight, and that just happened, me knocking him out, that was a dream come true. That changed my life forever. For sure."

Watch the full interview here:

Adriano Moraes has a tough test awaiting him at ONE 172

Though he went on to drop back-to-back world title matches against Johnson, the American veteran called it a day at ONE 168: Denver and vacated the flyweight MMA world championship.

At ONE 172, top-ranked Adriano Moraes seeks to reclaim the 26 pounds of gold against No.2-rated contender Yuya Wakamatsu in Saitama, Japan.

Moraes beat the Japanese dynamo by way of submission deep into the third round in their first encounter, and he'll undoubtedly want another highlight-reel finish as he looks to start a fourth chapter as the division's king.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

