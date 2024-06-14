"He is 100% correct" - Fans react to Daniel Cormier's advice for Michael Chandler following Conor McGregor fight cancelation

Former two-division UFC champion and renowned MMA analyst Daniel Cormier recently sounded off on the cancelation of the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight. The long-awaited clash, set for UFC 303 on June 29, would signal the return of 'The Notorious', who has been absent from the sport since 2021.

Chandler first campaigned for the fight in 2022 and took nearly two years to get the chance to clash with the Irish megastar. Unfortunately, the bout got canceled due to McGregor getting injured during his fight camp.

In the midst of all this, Cormier offered some advice to Chandler, saying:

"I don't know that he should wait anymore. I think it's time to move off of this, and I believe that the overwhelming sentiment is that [McGregor] is done."

Trending

Here's a post of the quote, uploaded by MMA Junkie on Instagram:

Fans reacted to DC's advice, with Instagram users @heavycruzbjj and @lineup_mma saying:

"He is 100% correct"

"Mike could’ve fought 5 times 😭"

Comments on the post. [Image credit: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Here are more reactions to Cormier's advice to Chandler:

More comments on the post. [Image credit: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

After Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor fight gets canceled, UFC 303 gets a major reshuffle

In light of the Michael Chandler-Conor McGregor bout getting scrapped, the UFC made a major reshuffle of its fight card for UFC 303.

However, it was first announced that former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill pulled out of his fight with Carlos Ulberg and was replaced by Anthony Smith. Their fight, which was supposed to be the co-main event, got demoted to the main card.

A new co-main event has also been announced. Former UFC featherweight world title challenger Brian Ortega will face rising star Diego Lopes.

As for the main event, UFC light-heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira, who just fought at UFC 300 last April, stepped in to defend his belt once again. This time, he will rematch former divisional champion Jiri Prochazka, who also fought at UFC 300.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback