The much-anticipated UFC 303 card got reshuffled as Dana White announced new sets of headliners on Thursday. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev's coach discussed plans.

UFC 303 has a new main and co-main event

After weeks of speculation, Dana White finally announced that Conor McGregor is no longer competing at UFC 303, and neither is Michael Chandler. Instead, the International Fight Week pay-per-view event will be headlined by a light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

The co-main event also saw changes. Jamahal Hill was forced out of the matchup with Carlos Ulberg due to an injury. A featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will now serve as the card's co-headliner.

Hill would be replaced by veteran Anthony Smith against Ulberg.

White announced on Thursday night, shortly after Ariel Helwani claimed that the promotion was looking for a new main event for the card. The seasoned MMA journalist subsequently reported that McGregor's injury was not serious and he could return in August or September. The Schmo hinted that it could be in September at The Sphere.

Khamzat Chimaev's manager issues statement on illness

The last 24 hours have been tumultuous, with multiple changes in officially announced cards. On Thursday, Dana White revealed that Khamzat Chimaev was out of the Saudi Arabia card as he was "violently ill."

While the nature of his illness was not revealed, a discreet photo of the fighter lying down on a hospital bed was shared by his teammates.

Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, addressed the matter with a statement issued on Instagram. In the message, Shammas said:

"The persistent illness that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured in time. He has been in and out of hospitals several times... Stepping into the cage not properly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert is unfortunately impossible. This is a devastating turn of events for Khamzat, his coaches, training partners, and other members of the team."

Read the full statement below:

Islam Makhachev's coach reveals next plans

Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez recently revealed the Dagestani's immediate plans.

Speaking with The Schmo, the AKA mainstay said:

"You would think that the UFC is going to offer him Tsarukyan and then give him an opportunity for the welterweight title. But let's see what they say... Islam obviously would want an opportunity to fight at welterweight, but he's going to accept what the UFC is going to give him. But he's going to push for welterweight, for sure."

Makhachev recently defended his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Although tested significantly more than his last few fights, Makhachev emerged victorious with a D'Arce choke in the fifth round.

Catch Javier Mendez's comments below (4:05):