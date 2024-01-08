“He did 35,000 PPV buys” - Bad blood brews as Ryan Garcia throws shade on Devin Haney following surprise fight pullout

Ryan Garcia continues to double down on his intentions to fight Rolando Romero next instead of Devin Haney.

In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Garcia told a reporter that Haney "lost" the opportunity to fight him. Garcia claims that he is the bigger star than the WBC super lightweight champion, shading Haney for allegedly selling just '35 thousand pay-per-view buys.'

Garcia also blamed Haney for thinking 'it was Haney vs. Garcia' and claimed it was always Garcia vs. Haney.

The reporter would also ask the American if he had a message for Haney, to which Garcia scoffed and walked away.

The interview comes just one day after Garcia announced on X that he notified his team of his preference to fight Romero next instead of Haney, claiming to be pursuing the 'bigger fight.' 'King Ryan' and Haney have been going back and forth on social media ever since.

Romero has since responded to the drama by posting a fake fight announcement graphic on social media with the captions:

"#Spring2024"

As of Jan. 7, neither Garcia nor Haney has an upcoming fight booked.

When does Ryan Garcia want to fight Rolando Romero?

In his interview with Inside Fighting, Ryan Garcia told the media when he would like to return to the ring against Rolando Romero.

When asked what month he would ideally return, Garcia said:

"I believe the fight's gonna be in May. May 5th."

The targeted fight date from Garcia aligns with Romero's tweet claiming the fight would take place in the spring. Unsurprisingly, Garcia would also predict a knockout win in the potential fight, saying he 'sees (Romero's) eyes closed' by the end of the bout.

Though Devin Haney has responded to Garcia on social media, the champion has not stated who he wants to fight in his upcoming title defense or when he plans on returning. Garcia has claimed numerous times that Haney should defend his belt against 26-year-old and 17-0 contender Richardson Hitchins.