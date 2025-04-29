"He also wants to fight in ONE" - Nong-O says son eager to follow his footsteps to compete inside the circle

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama revealed his son's desire to showcase his talents on the global stage and compete under the ONE Championship banner.
The Thai legend spoke about this during his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai rematch against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.
According to Nong-O, he wants to see his son compete inside the Circle, much like what he's been doing for the past seven years, as he stated:
"Of course, it's not just me who wants to see my son fight in ONE. He also wants to fight in ONE because he grew up during the time when ONE was very popular and his father also fought in ONE too, so he wanted to fight in ONE."
Currently, the 38-year-old veteran aims to get one back against Kongthoranee after his close split decision loss in their first meeting last February at ONE Fight Night 28.
Nong-O identifies the strengths and weaknesses of Kongthoranee ahead of rematch at ONE Fight Night 31
The Evolve MMA-affiliated athlete has identified the strengths of the Sor Sommai representative based on their first meeting. Nong-O said that his left kick and left punch are his two signature attacks.
However, he has also pointed out that Kongthoranee doesn't have the wealth of experience like he has, which is why he wants to double down on it in their impending second meeting, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:
"Kongthoranee's strength is his left kick and left punch, because he is a southpaw. His weakness is that he has less experience than me."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.