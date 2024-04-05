"He always avoids trading blows" - Suablack lambasts Vladimir Kuzmin's overly defensive style

Thai megastar Suablack Tor Pran49 has made it to the big stage in ONE Championship, and now he looks to take out a top contender and establish himself as a force in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Suablack is set to face Russia's Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Suablack believes Kuzmin is simply not on his level, and he isn't particularly a fan of the Russian's timid fighting style, pointing out that it's because Kuzmin plays it safe that he has survived for so long.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Suablack commented on Kuzmin's skills.

The Tor Pran49 representative said:

"I think the reason Vladimir has never been knocked out in ONE is because he always avoids trading blows. His style is defensive. Fighters who choose to play it safe instead of aggressively are rarely knocked out."

That being said, expect Suablack to bring the heat and the fight straight to Kuzmin's grill. Fans will be in for a treat when these two warriors go head to head in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Suablack Tor Pran49 vows to be the first man to stop Vladimir Kuzmin in ONE Championship: "You hurt me, I hurt you back"

Suablack Tor Pran49 expects upcoming opponent Vladimir Kuzmin to resort to his old tricks and avoid firefights.

But the Thai superstar says he will make it a point to make the fight more exciting by being extra aggressive while blasting his Russian foe's overly defensive style of fighting.

He told ONE Championship:

"If I fought in the same [passive] style as him, I think I'd never be knocked out, too. But my style is: you hurt me, I hurt you back."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on U.S. primetime, Friday, April 5th via Amazon Prime Video.

