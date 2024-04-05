Suablack wants a top 5 opponent if he beats Vladimir Kuzmin at ONE Fight Night 21: "Add my name to the rankings"

Suablack believes he deserves a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai top 5 ranking with an impressive performance against Vladimir Kuzmin.

On April 5, ONE Championship returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 21. The highly-anticipated event features two world title fights - Regian Eersel defending his lightweight kickboxing throne against Alexis Nicolas and Tye Ruotolo defending his welterweight submission grappling throne against Izaak Michell.

Earlier in the night, several rising contenders look to make a statement, including Suablack. The Tor Pran49 affiliate recently did an interview with ONE and had this to say about his upcoming fight against Kuzmin:

"I'm confident on a certain level that I can knock Vladimir out in this fight. I'm confident that my weapons are powerful enough to knock him down to the canvas. I believe I can be the first person to knock him out in ONE."

The 27-year-old Thai fighter also had this to say about wanting a spot in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai rankings with a win:

"If I can knock Vladimir out in this fight, I believe I'm ready to fight with top-five ranked fighters and add my name to the rankings."

ONE Fight Night 21 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out the entire OFN 21 fight card below:

What are the ONE Championship records of Suablack and Vladimir Kuzmin?

Vladimir Kuzmin defeated Chris Shaw in his ONE Championship debut in Feb. 2022. Unfortunately for him, he suffered a significant setback by suffering back-to-back losses against Muangthai and Jonathan Haggerty. Since then, Kuzmin bounced back by taking out Fabio Reis and Zafer Sayik by unanimous decision.

As for Suablack, he first fought under the ONE banner in June 2023. He's been unbeatable in his five fights, including four wins by KO/TKO. The 27-year-old last fought on Jan. 12, defeating Stefan Korodi by unanimous decision.

