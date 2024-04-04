ONE Fight Night 21 preview and predictions: Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas

Get ready for an absolute striking masterpiece in ONE Fight Night 21's show closer.

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line against the undefeated Alexis Nicolas in the card's main event this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nicolas, a former ISKA world champion, holds a perfect 23-0 professional record and looks to shock the world when he takes on Eersel for his first piece of ONE Championship gold.

Eersel, however, is not someone to be trifled with.

'The Immortal' is on a 22-fight winning streak, has a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship, and also has the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in his possession.

Before this fight goes down live on Prime Video in the United States and Canada, Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team put together their unbiased analyses of the impending world title showdown in Bangkok.

James de Rozario: Regian Eersel via KO

As his nickname suggests, I envision Regian Eersel staying perfect on the global stage with another striking masterclass against unbeaten Alexis Nicolas.

The Surinamese warrior has one too many tools to put the Frenchman off his stroke, and that will be evident as soon as they touch gloves inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

I expect him to come in hot and clip the Mahmoudi Gym affiliate with his long-range weapons and continue clocking him when they trade inside the pocket.

This early success will only allow Regian Eersel more room to maneuver and attack as the fight unfolds, and he'd probably start switching targets like he did against Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken.

From there, the two-sport king will have a highlight-reel chance waiting for him, and my money's on him handing Nicolas his first career loss via shovel hook in round three.

Mike Murillo: Regian Eersel via KO

This is going to be an exciting contest between two fighters who pack a lot of power in their strikes.

Picking Regian Eersel here to win by KO in the fourth round as his size and reach advantage will come into play in steadily tearing down his challenger Nicolas.

I expect the younger Frenchman though to present problems to 'The Immortal' in the early goings with his kicks and good combinations as what he displayed in his promotional debut in January.

But Eersel has been in the game for quite some time now and has practically seen it all and will adjust accordingly.

It will not be a cakewalk for the reigning world champion but a victory nonetheless. As ring announcer Dom Lau likes to say, "And still."

Ted Razon: Regian Eersel via decision

Regian Eersel is no doubt one of the most underrated strikers in the world today, and I believe his path to perfection will continue this Friday.

Alexis Nicolas is no slouch indeed, given his undefeated run, but I doubt he has faced a fighter of 'The Immortal's' caliber.

'Barboza' does employ a unique French savate style, which could throw off the double champ early on. The challenger is also quite rangy and knows how to manage his distance, and I believe he can hang with Eersel's long-ranged attacks.

With that said, what separates the Surinamese world champ from everyone else is his incredible fight IQ and ability to adapt mid-fight.

The two-sport king should eventually find a way to counter Nicolas' kick-heavy repertoire and possibly surprise us by fighting at close range this time and using his underrated punching game.

'Barboza' is tough as nails, as we saw in his ONE debut, and could possibly survive getting knocked down by the champ. Still, 'The Immortal' should coast to his 11th straight win in ONE.

Vince Richards: Regian Eersel via KO

Alexis Nicolas is one of the best strikers of his generation but Regian Eersel is on a level that no mortal man has yet to achieve.

'The Immortal' reigns as both the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and already amassed enough arguments to present his case as an all-time legend.

Standing at 6-foot-2 with an ungodly 77-inch wingspan and 44-inch leg reach, Eersel is a master at dictating space and pace whenever he dons the leather gloves.

That length, however, is just the surface of Eersel's immense aura. Despite his lanky frame, the Surinamese superstar has one-hit knockout power and I expect him to use that devastating combo when he defends his kickboxing throne this Friday.

Eersel will keep Nicolas at bay with those long straights and teep kicks, before launching a lightning right cross to effectively put Nicolas to sleep in the third round.

