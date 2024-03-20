"I'm preparing for five rounds of war" - Regian Eersel ready to go the distance with Alexis Nicolas in Bangkok

The ONE lightweight two-sport world champion Regian Eersel is preparing to make his comeback when he returns on April 5 in the coming weeks.

'The Immortal' will headline ONE Fight Night 21 at Lumpinee Stadium with a defense of his lightweight kickboxing crown.

One of the major advantages that Eersel holds over pretty much every opponent that he comes up against is his vast championship experience.

The champ didn't just make it to the top, he has maintained a steady grip over both divisions, and that only pays off for him in future championship bouts.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Eersel said he expects a competitive fight with his next title challenger, Alexis Nicolas:

"I think we are both gonna score a lot of points and throw lots of combinations. And I hope I'm gonna catch him. But in my mind, I'm preparing for five rounds of war."

Regian Eersel hasn't needed the judges as of late

Whilst Regian Eersel is always prepared to go five rounds if needed, he hasn't needed the judges in his latest title defenses.

The champion has stopped both Dmitry Menshikov and Sinsamut Klinmee in his last two fights after a run of decision wins where his pace and ability to control a fight saw him establish a dominant reign.

Nicolas will need to take the fight to his opponent, but he will also be cautious of what that can lead to, having seen Eersel's recent stoppage wins.

Both men are coming to put on a show on April 5, and as Eersel predicted, we could have a war on our hands.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free at US prime time via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.