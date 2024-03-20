Regian Eersel promises to unleash hell on Alexis Nicolas: "I am really going to put the pressure on him"

Regian Eersel is not the kind of world champion who is willing for there to be any doubts about why he is the best lightweight striker in the world.

'The Immortal' has accomplished incredible things as a two-sport world champion who has been totally dominant in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Unfortunately for the contenders in his divisions, he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and that's exactly the statement he is looking to make at ONE Fight Night 21.

On April 5, Eersel will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to defend his kickboxing title against Alexis Nicolas.

While he is expecting a tough battle with Nicolas, he also told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he will break his opponent over time:

"I would say I'm a different kind of fighter. I am really going to put the pressure on him, and he will feel it."

You have no reason to doubt Regian Eersel

When Regian Eersel says he will do something, it's probably a good idea to believe him at this stage, considering what he has achieved.

Alexis Nicolas is no walkover of a challenger, but the French striker will know that he is sure to be counted out by a lot of people in this fight.

Pulling off the win would be a huge upset, and while other champions could have a risk of complacency or taking their eye off the ball, Eersel has shown no such signs.

On April 5, he will look to add Nicolas to his win streak before moving on to the next challenge that comes his way.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.