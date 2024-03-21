Scottish Muay Thai sensation and current first-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'The King of the North' Nico Carrillo looks up to two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty but believes his English rival is not perfect.

In fact, Carrillo says to look no further than Haggerty's first foray into the ONE Championship bantamweight division against Vladimir Kuzmin in November 2022 for proof that 'The General' is not invincible.

Haggerty, now the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, fought Kuzmin to a majority decision victory. But many, including Carrillo, thought he did not deserve the win.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Carrillo said he disagreed with the judges' decision in that fight.

'The King of the North' said:

"Let's be honest. Look at his fight with [Vladimir Kuzmin]. Kuzmin took it to him. He scratched him. He had just won that, but a lot of people thought it went the other way."

Perhaps Kuzmin provided the blueprint to beating Haggerty, as the Russian fighter had loads of success against the Englishman across three rounds.

Nico Carrillo wants Jonathan Haggerty, says he's next for world title shot: "I'm number one in Muay Thai"

In Nico Carrillo's mind, there's no one else left for Jonathan Haggerty to face than 'The King of the North'.

Carrillo and Haggerty have been on a collision course for some time now, and with the Scottish fighter's most recent victory over legendary Thai fighter and former divisional king Nong-O Hama, this showdown has moved closer to reality.

Nico Carrillo is currently the no.1-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender, which makes him the rightful next challenger to the throne.

'The King of the North' told SCMP MMA:

"I'm number one in Muay Thai. Somebody else shouldn't jump in front of me to fight Haggerty for the Muay Thai title. That's the reason the rankings are there."