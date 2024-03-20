Coach Christian Knowles gives Jonathan Haggerty freedom to craft his own game plan: "It's good to experiment"

English striking veteran Christian Knowles, who runs Knowlesy Academy, a gym in Edgeware that has produced reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty, says he doesn't like to keep his prized ward on too tight of a leash.

Instead, he allows Haggerty to develop his style and craft his game plan for big fights. Over the years, this experimentation has resulted in some pretty epic performances from 'The General'.

Speaking on the Wesley Gunman Graham podcast on YouTube, Knowles talked about Haggerty's ability to develop a sound strategy for his fights. He also explained why it's important to get the fighter's perspective.

Knowles said:

"I think the best coaches are the ones who can also pick the brains of their athletes. Because a lot of the time they're seeing it from a different angle, so it's good to experiment and make a plan together."

Knowles has honed Haggerty's skills from the very beginning. It's a fighter-coach partnership that has stood the test of time, especially now that 'The General' is a two-sport world champion, adorned with gold hardware.

Jonathan Haggerty eyes MMA showdown with Fabricio Andrade

Is there anything Jonathan Haggerty can't do? 'The General' is already the reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, but the 27-year-old English firecracker is looking for a third belt.

Speaking to SCMP MMA in a recent interview, Haggerty said he's coming for former adversary Fabricio Andrade's MMA gold.

'The General' said:

"Yes, I want Andrade next. Throughout fight camp, I had my mind on Andrade's MMA belt. But I was really focused on Lobo."

Haggerty and Andrade squared off in November 2023 for the vacant kickboxing belt. 'The General' dominated and stopped his Brazilian foe in the second round to become a two-sport king.

Now, the 27-year-old is coming for MMA supremacy.

