“It’s only going to go one way” – Jonathan Haggerty sees the same outcome in a possible MMA rematch with Fabricio Andrade

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty promises his legion of fans and anyone paying attention that he will eventually challenge for a mixed martial arts world title, and become a simultaneous three-sport world champion.

The current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is none other than Haggerty’s former adversary, ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil. Following ‘The General’s latest conquest a week ago, the 26-year-old English superstar has now shifted his focus to making history yet again, this time in MMA.

Speaking in the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews, Haggerty said he envisions beating Andrade and claiming gold the same way he did last year.

‘The General’ said:

“It’s only going to go one way. Same way as the kickboxing fight went, knockout.”

Haggerty met Andrade in November of 2023 when the two fought for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne. ‘The General’ absolutely decimated ‘Wonder Boy’, beating Andrade from pillar to post and ending the fight inside two rounds to become a two-sport world champ.

Now he plans to do the same in MMA.

Jonathan Haggerty says thoughts of taking MMA belt from Fabricio Andrade flooded his consciousness: “I’ll be totally honest”

Jonathan Haggerty admits he may have overlooked opponent Felipe Lobo last weekend, which made for a much closer fight than he would have liked.

Haggerty defended his Muay Thai gold against the no.3-ranked Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, winning via third-round technical knockout but not without running into adversity.

After the fight, ‘The General’ told Mitch Chilson that his mind was somewhere else in the heat of the moment.

Haggerty said:

“I enjoyed it. But like I said, I was 60 percent for this fight. Next fight you’ll see the 100 percent. I’ll be totally honest, throughout this fight camp, my mind was on Fabricio Andrade’s MMA belt.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.