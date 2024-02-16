“A very hard camp” – Underdog Felipe Lobo says Tiger Muay Thai has given him the tools to unseat Jonathan Haggerty

Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil says he is more than ready to step into the ring this weekend and lift the coveted golden belt from two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty. This is because his team at Tiger Muay Thai has prepared him to achieve his goal of becoming ONE world champion.

Lobo is set to challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to CountFilms TV in a recent interview, Lobo gave props to the renowned gym in Phuket, Thailand.

‘Demolition Man’ stated:

“I've been training so hard for this fight. My camp [has been] going very well, training at Tiger Muay Thai with a lot of good coaches, a lot of good fighters, partners, and trainers and I'm feeling very good, the camp [has been] hard, a very hard camp, but I’m ready to fight on Saturday.”

Tiger Muay Thai is home to an abundance of talent, including ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, and more.

Felipe Lobo on facing Jonathan Haggerty for the gold: “This is a big opportunity for me”

Felipe Lobo understands the magnitude of the situation before him, and he plans on seizing the moment against Jonathan Haggerty.

‘Demolition Man’ said in the same interview with CountFilms TV:

“This is a big dream, you know, it's a big dream ever since I came to Thailand, started training Muay Thai, I was thinking about fighting the best events, fighting with the best fighters in the world, and this is a big opportunity for me.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.