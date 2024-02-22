Jonathan Haggerty admits Fabricio Andrade’s MMA belt was all he could think of before title defense over Felipe Lobo

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom was fully dialed in last weekend when he took on wily challenger ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

However, the 26-year-old English superstar admits his mind may have been muddled a little with the tantalizing thought of becoming a three-sport world champion.

Haggerty locked horns with Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 17th.

‘The General’ survived a knockdown in the first round to stop ‘Demolition Man’ in the third and retain his bantamweight Muay Thai gold.

After the fight, Haggerty shockingly revealed that his mind was preoccupied with thoughts of transitioning to MMA to become a three-sport phenomenon.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the in-ring interview, Haggerty said:

“I enjoyed it. But like I said, I was 60 percent for this fight. Next fight you’ll see the 100 percent. I’ll be totally honest, throughout this fight camp, my mind was on Fabricio Andrade’s MMA belt.”

Haggerty defeated Andrade late last year to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, effectively making him a two-sport king. But now, the 26-year-old has eyes on Andrade’s bantamweight MMA gold in the near future.

Jonathan Haggerty just wants to put on a show for fans: “That’s what it's all about”

Ever the entertainer, Jonathan Haggerty just wants to make the fans happy. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

“Yeah, that’s great. That’s what it's all about, you know? Showing everyone what ONE Championship's about, putting ONE Championship on the map and that's what I want to do, give the fans what they deserve, their hard-earned money to come and watch. I've had a few people fly from the UK to come and watch and support me too, which I'm very very thankful for.”

Can Haggerty become a three-sport world champion? Only time will tell. Needless to say, you can never catch ‘The General’ in a boring fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.