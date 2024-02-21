“Money can’t buy this” – Jonathan Haggerty praises challenger Felipe Lobo for bringing the fight to him in thrilling slugfest

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty knows he was in a really tough fight last weekend, and the 26-year-old English superstar is thankful for the experience.

Haggerty went to war with no.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil, ultimately winning via technical knockout in the third round. The two locked horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, February 17th.

‘The General’ was hurt early in the first round and survived a knockdown to come storming back in rounds two and three, before finishing his foe with a well-placed right hand. Leading up to the knockout moment, the fight was certainly back-and-forth, as fans cheered from the stands.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Haggerty expressed his delight at the action in the main event.

‘The General’ said:

“It means the world [to me]. Money can’t buy this. It’s good to feel like in a fight for once. You know, [props to] Lobo for bringing it to me.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty?

There’s no doubt that ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is the man of the hour. The two-sport ONE Championship world titleholder just took care of business against his toughest opponent yet, but he already has a huge line out the door waiting for a shot at his gold.

Over on the kickboxing side, there’s No.1-ranked opponent and former bantamweight king Hiroki Akimoto of Japan, who has been clamoring for a crack at Haggerty. That fight likely seems next for Haggerty.

However, on the Muay Thai side, there’s an interesting matchup against rising Scot and no.1-ranked Nico Carrillo and super-fights with Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon to consider.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty’s next fight.