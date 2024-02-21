“I showed I’ve got heart” – Jonathan Haggerty admits he should have been more careful vs Felipe Lobo

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. But being on the good end of a scrap when it’s all said and done tends to make fighters overconfident.

Which is why Haggerty’s victory over no.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo last weekend served as a reminder for the Englishman that he’s human, just like everyone else.

Haggerty locked horns with Lobo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, February 17th.

‘The General’ ended up winning via third-round TKO, but not after being nearly stopped by Lobo in the first round.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Haggerty says his performance proved one thing.

‘The General’ said:

“If I’m totally honest, I’m not really happy with that performance but the main thing is we got it done. I’m used to just being in and out, bouncing around, hitting and not getting hit but a lot of people said to me it can’t always be your way and I just showed tonight that I’ve got heart.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty?

Being in a tough barnburner like the one Haggerty had against Lobo last weekend can’t be the norm. It doesn’t matter how tough ‘The General’ is, he won’t last long if every fight produces that level of fireworks.

Which is why the 26-year-old says he is going on a much-needed break and vacation to rest and recover before returning to figure out his next challenger.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty’s next fight.