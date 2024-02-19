“I need to stop focusing on everyone else” – Jonathan Haggerty says focal point is on self-improvement after ONE Fight Night 19

Double ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty wants to maintain his lofty standing in ONE Championship and vows to continue improving and elevating his game.

‘The General’ remained a two-sport king after successfully defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand. He defeated Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo by TKO in the third round.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA following his impressive victory, the 27-year-old Orpington, England native gave his frame of mind in how to maintain his world champion status, saying:

“I need to stop focusing on everyone else calling me out. I need to focus on myself, getting better, [that’s] the main thing, you know, elevating.”

The victory over Lobo was Haggerty’s first successful defense of the Muay Thai gold he seized from former longtime divisional king Nong-O Hama in April last year.

Apart from the bantamweight Muay Thai world title, he also holds the division’s kickboxing championship belt.

Jonathan Haggerty says being the best entails having a go-getting mindset

British striker Jonathan Haggerty has had a successful run as a professional fighter, including being a two-sport world champion. He said it is a direct result of putting in the needed work as well as having the go-getting mindset to buck any adversity.

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post ahead of his title defense last weekend, saying:

“You’ve got to have a bulletproof mindset. You’re going to want to have to want it, and I want to stay at the top. So I know what I have to do to be at the top. So we’ve been putting the hard work in constantly.”

Jonathan Haggerty successfully defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video in Thailand. He stopped Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo in the third-round of their title clash by TKO (right cross).

The win improved his record to 23 wins and four losses. Eight of his wins have come in ONE Championship, which he has been a part of since January 2019.