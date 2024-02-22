“I had to dig deep” – Jonathan Haggerty says comeback win over Felipe Lobo is a fitting tribute to his deceased uncle

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom wants to dedicate his latest victory to a recently deceased family member.

Haggerty revealed in a post-fight interview that one of his closest uncles passed away just before his scheduled fight at ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the in-ring interview, Haggerty offered up his performance to his uncle Jeremy.

‘The General’ stated:

“I had to fight through it, dig deep. That’s what champions are made of. Rest in peace, [uncle] Jeremy, mate. I love you.”

Haggerty defended his Muay Thai gold against no.3-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, February 17th.

‘The General’ ended up winning via explosive third-round technical knockout to retain his belt.

What’s next for ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty?

There’s no question ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is the man of the hour. The two-sport ONE world champion reigns supreme in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. But according to the 26-year-old English star, he’s not going to stop there.

Haggerty has made it evident that he fully intends to transition to mixed martial arts sometime soon to challenge former adversary ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

If Haggerty is successful, he will become the only man in history to hold three major world titles in three different sports simultaneously. It’s a feat that has never been achieved before, but if anyone can do it, Haggerty can.