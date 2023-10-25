Nong-O Hama, one of Thailand’s premier Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship, has come out of the woodwork to help prepare Superbon for his coming world title war against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion looked solid this week as he tested Superbon with a variety of combinations that included punches, leg kicks, and sweeps.

Watch Muay Thai legend Nong-O share some of his craft and techniques with Superbon in a sparring session below:

It’s always entertaining to watch two of the top fighters in the promotion share secrets of the trade before transferring them into a real live fight. Nong-O Hama, the previous owner of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, last fought in April when he put the gold on the line against ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Prior to facing Haggerty, the Thai superstar had padded his resume with ten straight victories against the stiffest competition in the world, including Muay Thai veterans ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison and Alaverdi Ramazanov. Nong-O looked invincible. But Jonathan Haggerty crushed his undefeated legacy into pieces following a concussive KO combination in the first round.

The loss has had a significant impact on Nong-O Hama, as talks of his potential retirement circulated amongst the media. But with this new video with Superbon making its rounds, there’s no doubt that Nong-O Hama will write his own comeback story in the coming days.

In the meantime, stay tuned for another amazing world title bout between former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE Fight Night 17 is set to take place at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in North American primetime on December 8. The entire card is available live and for free on Prime Video.