Fabricio Andrade feels Nong-O underestimated Jonathan Haggerty’s finishing abilities: “I knew that would happen”

Reigning ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is not a fan of the mentality of other combat sports athletes who are belittling their opponents. So much so that the Brazilian champion gave a perfect example.

‘Wonder Boy’ believes that former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama underestimated Jonathan Haggerty in their world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023, where Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O to become the newest king of the division.

In his most recent interview with The MMA Superfan on October 17, 2023, Andrade shared this statement:

“Against Nong-O, I think when you fight Muay Thai in MMA gloves, it is always a bit more dangerous, especially if you take your opponent lightly. If you don't give them enough credit, you are putting yourself in a position where you could get cut and I knew that would happen.”

Before this first-round knockout loss to ‘The General,’ Nong-O had 10 wins with five TKO/KO finishes, while Haggerty was the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion who moved up in weight to challenge the 36-year-old.

Thanks to this valuable lesson from the Thai superstar, the Tiger Muay Thai athlete will not take Haggerty lightly in their upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title clash in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. The show goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 26-year-old Brazilian will bring his perfect 6-0 record to the world’s largest martial arts organization as he looks to become the newest member of the two-sport world title champions.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.