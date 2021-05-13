"He doesn't have the balls" - Luke Rockhold thinks Jake Paul personifies the 'fake' direction the world is going in

Luke Rockhold is the latest member of the MMA community to let his thoughts on the notorious and controversial Paul brothers be known.

Jake Paul recently shocked many MMA fans by knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in only one round. His brother, Logan Paul, is set to compete in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather this summer.

Rockhold says he'll fight the Pauls for free

In a recent interview with former fighter turned podcaster Mike Swick, Rockhold had the following to say about fighting the Paul brothers, as well as the impact they are having on sports:

"I'd do it for free. Here's the thing. I mean, he's not gonna fight. There's not much of a point talking about it because he just wants the attention of it. The dudes not gonna fight anybody worthwhile. He doesn't have the balls. It just adds to exactly what the world is. The world is fake. The world is running off f***ing fake coins, fake people, fake accounts, fake f***ing everything. Everything is fake. Everything is fake, the worlds fake... Everythings a hoax. And it's a joke and it's sad. It's sad to see where the world's going."

Rockhold went on to discuss Jake Paul's recent interactions with Chuck Lidell, branding it all fake. He said:

"Go make your money. But if you really wanna fight, if you really wanna sack up. Like Chuck Lidell hit me up earlier, saying that Chuck had called him out or something... Then this kid (Paul) is spouting off saying he's begging for a picture and doing some s**t like you know... It's all fake, it's all a lie."

Rockhold vs Mayweather?

Rockhold also had some choice words for Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather is, of course, set to fight Jake Paul's older brother in the coming months.

Rockhold stated the following:

"People are just looking for any attention they can. Even got Floyd brokeass Mayweather, who's indebted probanly to the f***ing IRS, looking like a damm bum out there. He's so desperate he's willing to play the games with these little YouTube kids. You got one of the greatest boxers of all time, quote on quote, engaging. He's made the most money, probably out of any athlete and is still somehow broke. And still has to somehow fight these f***ing fake YouTube wannabe boxers to pay off the IRS or whatever he's doing because he looks like goddam hell. What the f*** is that guy doing."