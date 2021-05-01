"He bathes in it" - Logan Paul reacts to the Jake Paul chants from UFC 261 and reveals how the latter handles negative attention

Logan Paul has reacted to the "F**k Jake Paul" chants from UFC 261 and also praised UFC president Dana White for his clever antics as a businessman. Logan said that White is ruthless and knows how to promote his organization, which could be why he let Jake Paul inside the UFC 261 event.

During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan weighed in on the chants aimed towards his brother Jake Paul. The former added that Jake loved the negative attention and "bathes" in it.

"Jake called me on the jet. I go, 'Where you going man?', he's like, 'The UFC fights'. I'm like, 'That's interesting, Dana White let you in?' he goes, 'Yeah man'. Yeah, Dana White let him in. Dude because Jake said it, we make fun of Dana White sometimes but man's smart. Man's a businessmann, like he's ruthless. He knows how to do it. Bro, he knows how to promote his organization and by letting Jake Paul in to UFC 261 and getting the entire arena to chant repeteadly, by the way. I saw his Instagram stories but you could hear it on TV. F**k Jake Paul, F**k Jake Paul and yo, Jake loves it. He bathes in it."

Jake Paul was one of the biggest talking points coming out of UFC 261. The YouTuber-turned-Boxer was shown on the live telecast, but mostly caught everyone's attention for his confrontation with Daniel Cormier.

Paul and DC engaged in a heated exchange during the pay-per-view and days after the conclusion of the show, Cormier challenged the younger Paul brother to an MMA fight. Instead, Jake Paul is willing to step into the ring with the former UFC heavyweight champion for a boxing match.

Jake Paul was recently victorious over Ben Askren in his latest fight

In the main event of the Triller Fight Club event, Jake Paul defeated former UFC fighter Ben Askren via a first-round stoppage. Jake landed a huge right hand on Askren and dropped him within a round. Paul's 1-2 combination ending with his right hand was enough for the referee to bring the fight to a halt.