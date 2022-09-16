"He would beat tf outta u" - Fans hilariously react to Mike Perry calling out Andrew Tate and KSI 

MMA fans have reacted to former UFC fighter Mike Perry taking to Twitter to call out the controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI.

Perry last fought for the UFC in 2021 and left the organization with a mixed 1-4 record in his final five appearances. 'Platinum' has since signed for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and most recently defeated Bellator's Michael Venom Page via a six-round majority decision victory.

Mike Perry has never been a fighter to mince words and so his call-outs for Andrew Tate and KSI are of little surprise to fans:

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry How about this Andrew Tate guy ? How about this Andrew Tate guy ?

MMA fans have reacted to the above call-outs, with one fan suggesting that former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate would have no issue defeating Perry.

"He would beat tf outta u"

Another fan believes 'Platinum's call out of KSI is nothing more than to increase his own popularity and chase the money rather than be a contest of technical ability.

"Lmao that makes you the most obvious bag chaser of allllllll time. There's literally nothing else to be calling him out for. You know you got it"

Brad Dykes @BradDykes2 @PlatinumPerry @KSI Lmao that makes you the most obvious bag chaser of allllllllll time. There’s literally nothing else to be calling him out for. You know you got it @PlatinumPerry @KSI Lmao that makes you the most obvious bag chaser of allllllllll time. There’s literally nothing else to be calling him out for. You know you got it

Twitter user @schwick6 would instead like to see the American fight the now free-agent Nate Diaz following the conclusion of his UFC contract.

"You vs Nate Diaz BKFC main event"

schwick @schwick6 @PlatinumPerry You vs Nate Diaz BKFC main event @PlatinumPerry You vs Nate Diaz BKFC main event

Check out more fan reactions below:

John RG @EthanMi23141659 @PlatinumPerry @KSI You have a slim chance of beating him, since you’re pro fighting experience could help you, but you’re a grappler as well, but if you do go ahead to fight ksi, lets hope your pro fighting experience and your bkbc experience could help you, but i hope ksi wind either way @PlatinumPerry @KSI You have a slim chance of beating him, since you’re pro fighting experience could help you, but you’re a grappler as well, but if you do go ahead to fight ksi, lets hope your pro fighting experience and your bkbc experience could help you, but i hope ksi wind either way

Mike Conigliaro @mikegconigs @PlatinumPerry @KSI None of them fake fighters will fight you bro. They’re scared, notice how it’s crickets from him @PlatinumPerry @KSI None of them fake fighters will fight you bro. They’re scared, notice how it’s crickets from him 😂

John RG @EthanMi23141659 @PlatinumPerry @KSI I say you do have a good chance at beating ksi, because of your fighting in bare knuckle boxing, and in pro fighting. @PlatinumPerry @KSI I say you do have a good chance at beating ksi, because of your fighting in bare knuckle boxing, and in pro fighting.

FatalxClaw @claw_fatal @PlatinumPerry @KSI Bro they put up fake fights man they aint gonna do bareknuckle especially with you hahaha @PlatinumPerry @KSI Bro they put up fake fights man they aint gonna do bareknuckle especially with you hahaha

. @OwenBellwood2 @PlatinumPerry None of the influencers want it with you bro they know the smoke @PlatinumPerry None of the influencers want it with you bro they know the smoke

MmaProdigy2 @Mmaprodigy2 @PlatinumPerry He retired but wanna fight jake I guess he put out a video @PlatinumPerry He retired but wanna fight jake I guess he put out a video

jack.prtn @JackPrtn @PlatinumPerry not same weight category, you’re a middle he is a heavy @PlatinumPerry not same weight category, you’re a middle he is a heavy

Nameless Faceless - @Ghostwalker187



Do us all a favour as your the people's Champ! @PlatinumPerry Knock him out MikeDo us all a favour as your the people's Champ! @PlatinumPerry Knock him out MikeDo us all a favour as your the people's Champ!

Mike Perry also interested in fighting Nate Diaz

Mike Perry has also confirmed that he'd be interested in fighting UFC veteran and current free-agent Nate Diaz in a BKFC bout.

Diaz recently fought at UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson in the last fight of his UFC contract. The Stockton-born fighter was originally meant to face Khamzat Chimaev but the latter's 7.5-pound weight-miss lead to a re-shuffling of opponents. UFC 279 was instead headlined by the two veterans and Diaz bowed out on a win after submitting 'El Cucuy' in the fourth round.

'Platinum' responded to a post by the official BKFC Twitter account that confirmed the organization is intending on making a play to sign the former UFC star:

"Now is my time to make noise. I have no excuses so I'm calling out all the best fights the fans can be interested in. I want to make waves. Been fighting my whole life and I always will no matter what."

Perry also sent a video message out to Nate Diaz and BKFC on Instagram, calling for the fight to main-event a card in the near future.

