"He did a beautiful job" - Brian Ortega gives his honest take on Max Holloway's iconic win over Calvin Kattar

Brian Ortega has finally weighed in with his thoughts on Max Holloway's latest win over Calvin Kattar. Ortega, who has been on the receiving end of Holloway's wrath in the past, heaped praise on Blessed for an incredible performance on Fight Island.

During his interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Brian Ortega stated that his former rival Holloway looked amazing and fought beautifully in his fight against Kattar.

Ortega added that in addition to putting on an amazing fight, Holloway's ability to talk to the commentators while ducking punches from Kattar showed that he was in the groove during the fight.

"This man came, if he didn't come out before, he came out. I'm not a hater man, I give credit where credit is due. He came out, he looked amazing, he did a beautiful job, very entertaining fight. Not just on everything but even his ability to talk to the commentators, move and still like, he was in the groove, he was on fire that night. That man was on fire, that day or night."

In the first UFC event of 2021, Max Holloway stunned the fight game, put the featherweight division on notice, and took the entire UFC by storm with his incredible display.

In one of the most commanding performances in the promotion's history, Holloway dominated The Boston Finisher from start to finish and walked away with a comprehensive win on UFC's debut on the ABC Network.

With the win, Holloway established his place as the next title contender. He will now wait and see how Brian Ortega's title fight against Alexander Volkanovski plays out.

Brian Ortega will be challenging for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 260

Brian Ortega will once again challenge for the UFC featherweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 260. The first time T-City stepped up to the king of the division was when Holloway was still the 145-pound champion.

In his quest to become featherweight champion, Brian Ortega suffered a brutal loss to Holloway in 2018 and took time off from Octagon competition. In his return fight, Ortega defeated The Korean Zombie and established his place as the #1 contender for the UFC featherweight title.