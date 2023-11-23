“He is the best lightweight on the planet” – Chatri Sityodtong says there’s more to come from double champ Christian Lee

Singapore-based combat sports promotion ONE Championship has been graced with many great world champions throughout its 12-year existence of putting on shows and Chatri Sityodtong believes that Christian Lee is already among the best.

Lee, sibling to recently retired famed women's star and former ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and deceased prodigy Victoria Lee, made his promotional debut in 2015 and has since racked up a total of 17 wins and 4 losses.

Along the way, 'The Warrior' also earned double-champ status after putting away Kiamrian Abbasov with a fourth-round TKO to take the ONE welterweight world championship soon after he reclaimed the ONE lightweight world championship in his rematch against Ok Rae Yoon.

Sityodtong had the following to say about 'The Warrior' in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I’m very excited, I genuinely believe that he is the best lightweight on the planet. His skill set is just crazy. He started in ONE Championship at 17 [years old] so he’s still very young and he is developing.”

Who's next for Christian Lee?

A lot of fans have thrown out names for the 25-year-old star that they would love to see share the ONE Championship Circle next and Halil Amir is chief among them.

Amir is coming off a TKO victory of Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 16 this past November 3 and how he easily put away Mujtaba has fans salivating at the thought of him facing Lee.

One other name is that of Sage Northcutt.

'Super' has already staked his claim for a bout with the two-division world champion, noting that it is a bout that would be "awesome" to happen in the near future.