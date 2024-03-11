"He blitzed outta his mind" - Alarmed fans react as Ryan Garcia details getting robbed of watch worth $54,000

Ryan Garcia's recent social media antics have left his fans worried. He recently claimed that he had "lost access" to his Instagram account, his cellphone, and even his credit cards.

He alleged that someone was trying to take advantage of him, but also went on to add that he did not suffer any physical harm and that he himself was trying to figure out what was happening.

Garcia recently joined Bobbi Althoff for an interview, in which he outlined some of the things that had happened to him in his recent past. Althoff asked Garcia about the robbery and what was stolen from him, to which he replied:

"A $54,000 watch. And a purse. Not my purse. Just make that clear. Some other stuff."

Fans had previously criticized Garcia's recent behaviour on social media and had expressed concern regarding the fighter's mental health. This time around, they immediately flooded the comments section to react.

One user wrote:

"Bro talking like he blitzed outta his mind."

Another added:

"Bro doesn't even recognize what comes out of his mouth anymore"

Some users took a stand against Althoff, with comments like:

"She had bad energy period."

"She's trying to gaslight you bro"

Fans react to Ryan Garcia's interview with Bobbi Althoff

Ryan Garcia reacts to Anthony Joshua's KO of Francis Ngannou, gives "big warning" to MMA fighters

Following Anthony Joshua's brutal knockout of Francis Ngannou, 'KingRy' took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn MMA fighters against crossing over to boxing. He wrote:

"Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!! Stop coming to boxing it will only get worst. ITS more even if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH. Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guts should be commendable. CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua."

For his part, Garcia has expressed interest in switching over to MMA to face reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.