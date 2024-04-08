"He was born to play this part!" - YouTube reacts to fan-made trailer casting Conor McGregor in 'Popeye The Sailor Man'

While Conor McGregor's 'Road House' debut is still trending, fans are already casting the Irishman in his next potential role - the iconic 'Popeye the Sailor Man.'

A recent fan-made trailer has gone viral, reimagining the iconic cartoon character with the face of the UFC superstar. The internet is abuzz with positive reactions, with fans flooding the comments section with their approval.

Check out the fan-made Popeye trailer below:

One enthusiastic fan wrote:

"Dude he seriously could play this off not even joking al allI would pay to watch that."

Another echoed the sentiment, stating:

"I'd seriously watch this movie"

The sentiment seems unanimous:

"No doubt. he fits perfectly"

"Perfect ator for Popeye"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to fan-made trailer of Popeye featuring Conor McGregor

The Irishman recently debuted in the 'Road House' remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, reportedly becoming the highest-paid first-time actor for the role.

When is Conor McGregor expected to return to the octagon?

After a lengthy absence due to injury and promotional obligations, Conor McGregor appears set to make his comeback this summer.

The former two-division UFC champion hasn't competed since suffering a leg break in his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier. While McGregor has been vocal about his desire to return for months, UFC boss Dana White previously expressed his hesitation, wanting McGregor to be fully focused before booking a comeback fight.

Appearing in a recent podcast with Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman, White said:

"He committed to this movie, he has obligations for this movie. He can’t do both. So once this movie launches, which is Thursday. This thing launches Thursday the 21st and boom. I don’t know what his obligations are once it launches, but then Conor can get back in the gym and start training. Like, full-time, getting ready for a camp.”[H/t:BJPENN]

However, with the recent release of the movie, 'Road House', in which 'The Notorious' plays a lead role, it seems the path is finally clear for his return. White recently confirmed on social media that McGregor's return is "coming soon," further fuelling speculation for a summer fight.

Check out Dana White's announcement post below:

