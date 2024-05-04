"He came like a king and left as a king" - Francis Ngannou shares thoughts after 15-month-old son Kobe's burial ceremony

Francis Ngannou recently expressed his feelings following the burial ceremony of his 15-month-old son, Kobe.

The former UFC heavyweight champion publicly grieved the loss of his son last Monday, with a funeral taking place on Friday. While the precise details surrounding the tragedy remain undisclosed.

'The Predator' recently took to X to share a picture with his deceased son, along with another image capturing the rainbow that appeared during Kobe's burial ceremony. Ngannou captioned the post:

"The rainbow was raised yesterday at Kobe's burial ceremony, and he witnessed all the love that you guys have for him. He came like a King, and he left as a King."

Check out Francis Ngannou's post below:

Expand Tweet

Images surfaced on various social media platforms depicting the presence of Ngannou's close friend, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, at the burial ceremony in Bati, Cameroon, as a gesture of solidarity. Additionally, Cameroon football legend Samuel Eto'o was also observed paying his respects at the ceremony.

Expand Tweet

'The Predator', who ascended from poverty to claim the UFC heavyweight championship, transitioned from mixed martial arts to pursue his boxing aspirations last year. Ngannou nearly caused an upset against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his professional debut, even scoring a knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' during their clash.

However, his second boxing match was less fortunate, as Ngannou suffered a second-round knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in March.

Francis Ngannou mourns son's unfortunate demise with emotional message

In the wake of his son's passing, Francis Ngannou recently shared a poignant message on social media, conveying the heart-wrenching news to his followers.

Credits: Francis Ngannou on X

Amid the outpouring of tributes, 'The Predator' expressed in a statement:

"Too soon to leave, but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding. I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am."

He added:

"Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Check out Francis Ngannou's post below:

Expand Tweet