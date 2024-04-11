At the age of 26, Francis Ngannou set out to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a boxer, but his journey was not smooth. Leaving his native Cameroon, he faced unexpected challenges, including being detained in a Spanish jail en route to Paris.

Later, 'The Predator' struggled with homelessness in the city he hoped would be the starting point for his combat sports career.

However, amid the hardships, fate led him to the MMA Factory, where Ngannou not only sought sanctuary but also thrived under the coaching of Fernand Lopez, rapidly ascending as a radiant figure in the world of MMA, ultimately claiming the UFC's heavyweight championship in January 2022.

Though 'The Predator' is hailed as one of the prominent heavyweight combatants in recent times, the specific rationale behind his departure from the UFC to join the Professional Fighters League (PFL) may have faded from the minds of many.

Why did Francis Ngannou go to PFL? Breaking down the reasons behind 'The Predator's' exit from the UFC

Francis Ngannou is currently realizing his long-held aspiration of venturing into the squared circle. 'The Predator' not only brought his dream to fruition but also faced off against two of the biggest names in the sport: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. None of this would have been possible if Ngannou had stayed with the UFC.

In May 2023, after months of mounting anticipation, Ngannou's future in combat sports gained clarity when he announced his decision to join PFL. Following his victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in 2022, the 37-year-old Cameroonian spent the rest of that year entangled in a contentious contractual disagreement with the UFC. Ultimately, he left the organization in January, relinquishing his belt as he exited.

Ngannou's choice followed a statement by UFC CEO Dana White, who asserted that he had extended an offer to make the former heavyweight champion the highest-paid fighter in the division's history.

According to the terms of the agreement with PFL, 'The Predator' is committed to the newly established pay-per-view (PPV) super fight division in MMA yet retains the liberty to pursue an entirely distinct contract within the realm of professional boxing - a special autonomy that Ngannou was denied by White.

Additionally, Ngannou assumed an executive role and became an equity owner of PFL Africa, a regional league that PFL planned to launch in 2025. Moreover, he secured a position on the PFL's Global Advisory Board, which featured former UFC champion Randy Couture.

Ngannou is reportedly set to receive 50% of all PPV revenue with the independence to negotiate sponsorships, in addition to a guaranteed $2 million purse for each of his opponents.

As per PFL co-founder Donn Davis, Ngannou's promotional debut is slated to take place against Renan Ferreira sometime between July and September.

