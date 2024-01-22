“He can definitely hit hard” – Rade Opacic says he must be cautious in showdown vs. KO artist Iraj Azizpour

Serbian striking ace Rade Opacic knows that he is up against a hard-hitting opponent in Iranian Iraj Azizpour in his next fight and must come in prepared and ready to counter.

The two heavyweight fighters will clash at ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan, in a kickboxing showdown. It is part of the 11-fight event, which marks ONE Championship’s return to the 'Land of the Rising Sun' after nearly five years.

26-year-old Opacic said they have studied the game of Azizpour and are aware of his knockout power, something they prepared for in the lead-up. The KBKS Team affiliate shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Azizpour has knockout power. He’s a big guy. He put Kryklia down, he put Ismael Londt down. He can definitely hit hard.”

Entering ONE 165, Rade Opacic is riding back-to-back victories, the most recent over Brazilian Guto Inocente by unanimous decision back in June. The win was a payback for the first-round KO loss he absorbed from Inocente a year prior.

He is looking to chalk up a third straight win to put himself in a position to vie for the heavyweight kickboxing world title currently held by Roman Kryklia.

Iraj Azizpour, meanwhile, was last in action in November 2022, where he took on Kryklia in the final of the ONE heavyweight kickboxing world grand prix. While he fell to a second-round TKO loss in said fight, he had his moments, including dropping the Ukrainian juggernaut early on.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

