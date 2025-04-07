“He can end AJ’s career” – Fans react as Jake Paul drops massive heavyweight in sparring

Fans had mixed reactions to a video of Jake Paul knocking down his training partner in a sparring session. Paul, a prominent figure in the influencer boxing circuit, has received praise for his progression in boxing. However, his choice of opponents has attracted criticism as he has largely competed against ageing veterans from MMA and boxing.

Ad

In a recent video posted by @BoxingKingdom14 on X, Paul is seen catching his significantly larger training partner with an overhand right, causing his partner to fall on his knees from the impact.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans took to the comments section of the post to express their opinions on Paul's punching power. While some praised his technique, others suggested that he may not achieve the same outcome against elite-level boxers.

One fan commented:

"Please put him there with AJ so he can end AJ’s career."

Another fan wrote:

"He couldn’t drop Tyson lol"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Ad

Fan reactions

Jake Paul wants to prove doubters wrong in 2025

Jake Paul is coming off a unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson in his last fight, which took place in November 2024. While the 28-year-old has repeatedly stated his ambition is to win a boxing world title, he has yet to face ranked contenders.

Ad

In recent months, 'The Problem Child' has called out boxing greats such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gervonta Davis, but those fights have not materialized. In an interview with CNN, Paul laid out his goal, stating:

“I want to fight everybody, and I’m going to get to all opponents. There’s a line, but the majority of the time I want to pick the biggest and toughest challenges that people don’t think I’m going to win, so I can prove them wrong and shock the world time and time again.” [H/T CNN]

While fight against 'Canelo' is currently not in sight, Paul expressed confidence in his abilities in the aforementioned interview, stating that he will be significantly improved when the fight eventually takes place. A recent report from Yahoo! Sports claimed that Alvarez vs. Paul is in the works for May 3. However, the claims have not been substantiated by Paul and Alvarez, or their representatives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.