"He can find your chin from anywhere" - When Kenny Florian had high praise for Conor McGregor even before 'The Notorious' was famous

Long before Conor McGregor became the global sensation known as 'The Notorious', his unique fighting style and striking prowess caught the attention of fight enthusiasts.

McGregor's charismatic personality propelled him to stardom, but it was his unorthodox karate stance and the devastating power of his left hand that truly set him apart in the cage.

McGregor's "Celtic Cross" was one of the deadliest weapons in UFC history, capable of putting opponents to sleep. Fighters like Marcus Brimmage, Diego Brandao, Dustin Poirier, and Jose Aldo all fell victim to the precision and speed of his left hand.

During the Irishman's UFC debut against Marcus Brimmage in 2013, Kenny Florian, providing on-fight commentary, praised McGregor's striking skills by saying:

"He [Conor McGregor] can find your chin from anywhere, nice slip and a little counter. You can see how comfortable McGregor is on his feet; it's unbelievable. Look at the angles he circles; he can fight going forward, he can fight going backward... Look at that uppercut! He's looking to finish in here; this is why everyone's been talking about all over."

Conor McGregor speaks up on potential UFC return

The much-anticipated return of Conor McGregor to the UFC octagon may be on the horizon as the Irish superstar revealed his intentions amid the backdrop of his coaching stint alongside Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31.

The former two-division champ's matchup hit a roadblock when he couldn't fulfill the mandatory drug-testing requirements outlined by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) within the stipulated timeframe.

However, in recent developments, the Irishman has reportedly complied with the USADA, possibly setting the stage for his return to the octagon hovering around April 2024.

Reflecting on his recent setbacks and challenges, 'The Notorious' shared his sentiments, saying:

"I came through what I came through. I’m sitting on an injury and a loss. Imagine what that [does]. You hear what Alexander Volkanovski said — I relate. I must return to my way of living. This is my job. So it’s beyond frustrating, and hopefully we can be back in April. I just want the date. My date, please. That’s it."

