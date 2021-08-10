"He would be a champ champ" - Stephen Thompson suggests Jose Aldo should move to the flyweight division

Stephen Thompson thinks former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo should drop to the flyweight division and potentially challenge for the title down the line.

In the latest episode of his podcast, 'Wonderboy' claimed that Aldo has a better chance of winning the title at 125 pounds compared to 135 pounds.

In the co-main event of the recently concluded UFC 265 pay-per-view, Jose Aldo rolled back the years with an impressive performance against Pedro Munhoz. The entire MMA community was full of praise for Aldo after he picked up a unanimous decision win against his compatriot last Saturday.

The King of Rio does the business in Houston! 🇧🇷



30-27

30-27

30-27



José Aldo scores a unanimous decision victory at #UFC265 👏 pic.twitter.com/dNEzoUEOUx — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 8, 2021

Stephen Thompson doesn't believe Aldo stands a chance of winning the title in the heavily-stacked bantamweight division. According to the welterweight contender, Aldo would be much better off eyeing Brandon Moreno's title instead.

"I think he should go to 125. He would be a champ champ if he got that [title], right? He got it at 145, and then he'd have it at 125." Stephen Thompson claimed.

Brandon Moreno is currently interested in a potential title defense against Cody Garbrandt down the line. Garbrandt is moving down to 125 pounds and is expected to fight Kai-Kara France towards the end of the year.

If he manages to pick up a win in that fight, he is likely to fight for the title next.

Jose Aldo wants to climb his way to a title shot in the bantamweight division

Although Stephen Thompson wants him to move down a weight class, Jose Aldo is pretty comfortable at bantamweight and hopes to work his way to a title shot in the future.

Following his win over Munhoz, Jose Aldo said he would like to scrap with former champ T.J. Dillashaw next. He even has a timeline in mind for the fight.

In the post-fight press conference following UFC 265, Jose Aldo stated the following:

“It would be great for me to fight with Dillashaw. Hopefully by December, I think it would be a great fight. That’s what we expect. That’s what I’m expecting right now.” Aldo said.

Catch Jose Aldo's full interview during the post-fight press conference below:

Jose Aldo has now won his last two fights in the division and another win against a top contender could potentially land him in pole position for another bantamweight title shot.

Edited by Harvey Leonard