"He is the champion we deserve" - Fans react as Merab Dvalishvili AKA 'Professor Machine' drops yet another hilarious skit

Fans praised Merab Dvalishvili for continuing to create hilarious skit videos for social media.

Dvalishvili started his UFC tenure with back-to-back losses against Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simon. Since then, the Georgian bantamweight has solidified himself as a legitimate threat to the 135-pound throne by winning 10 consecutive fights, including a unanimous decision against former champion Henry Cejudo last time out.

Nowadays, fighters must do more than succeed in the Octagon, as massive fanbases can create more opportunities. Dvalishvili has mastered that concept by posting skits on social media to entertain MMA fans.

'The Machine' recently posted a video on X of him and NSFW content creator Francia James with the following caption:

"Yes .. Professor Machine will teach you a few things"

In the video, James approaches Dvalishvili and says the following quote:

"Coach, teach me how to ground and pound or maybe the rear-naked choke."

Fans took to the X comment section and reacted to the UFC bantamweight's video featuring James:

"He is the champion we deserve, no offence to Sean though."

"Merab the king of content"

"Merab is undispiuted, undefeated champion of social media."

Watch Merab Dvalishvili's latest skit video below:

Is Merab Dvalishvili fighting Sean O'Malley for the UFC bantamweight title next?

Over his last three fights, Merab Dvalishvili has earned the number one bantamweight ranking by securing unanimous decision wins against Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, and Henry Cejudo. The question is, will he receive a title shot in his next Octagon appearance?

On March 9, Sean O'Malley defended his bantamweight title for the first time in a one-sided unanimous decision win against Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Shortly after getting his hand raised, O'Malley temporarily called out featherweight king Ilia Topuria for an opportunity to become a two-division world champion.

'Sugar' and his head coach, Tim Welch, later changed their minds and voiced interest in fighting Dvalishvili next. Although nothing is confirmed, O'Malley vs 'The Machine' will most likely take place later this year.

Dvalishvili has continued pursuing the title fight against O'Malley by teasing the bantamweight champion with social media skit videos.

Watch Merab Dvalishvili call out O'Malley with Twitter videos below:

