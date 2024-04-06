“He couldn’t get him off of him” – Joe Rogan astounded after Demetrious Johnson subdued gigantic opponent in BJJ tourney

Popular MMA commentator and renowned podcaster Joe Rogan is raving over the insane performance of MMA all-time great Demetrious Johnson at the recently concluded IBJJF Pans Championship.

Johnson, who is the current ONE flyweight MMA world champion and former UFC flyweight MMA king, won gold in the Featherweight Masters 2 Brown Belt division and silver in the Openweight category.

While his gold medal win in his division was undeniably impressive, his silver medal in the openweight division made headlines across the board. His opening round win over Mike Medina, who nearly outweighed him by 100 pounds, Demetrious Johnson garnered the awe of everyone:

On DJ's bow-and-arrow win over Medina, Joe Rogan said during his podcast episode with guest Joey Diaz:

“There it is, and he [Johnson] manages to stay on top which is really crazy. It’s crazy that he [Medina] couldn’t get him off of him. That’s technique. It’s pretty wild that he’s even willing to do this while he’s still competing. So he’s still doing MMA, he’s still doing high-level championship fights.”

Watch the podcast episode here:

Demetrious Johnson extremely happy with his IBJJF Pans performance

Speaking to the media after his wins at the IBJJF Pans, Demetrious Johnson gave a detailed assessment of the night. ONE Championship uploaded a highlight post on Instagram.

Here's the post:

In the video, 'Mighty Mouse' said:

"I won my division, I came up second place in the openweight division. Lost to the heavyweight champion. He won his division. Just small, tactical errors, man. That's the first time I ever got submitted in a competition. It's bound to happen. The only person who doesn't lose is the person who stops competing. As long as I keep on competing, that's going to happen. But I had a good time doing it. My kids got to watch me compete. I get to go home to my wife. Can't complain."

Solid wisdom comes from the all-time great, who continually challenges himself and never shies away from his defeats. He truly is the blueprint of what an MMA world champion should look like.

Poll : Who should Demetrious Johnson fight next? Mikey Musumeci - submission grappling Yuya Wakamatsu - MMA 0 votes View Discussion