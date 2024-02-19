“He couldn’t speak English” - Ray Longo fawns over Merab Dvalishvili’s stunning 10-year personality transformation after UFC 298 dub

Merab Dvalishvili's dominant victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 wasn't just a display of fighting prowess, rather it was a culmination of a remarkable personal transformation, according to his coach, Ray Longo.

'The Machine' has blossomed into a charismatic figure, captivating audiences with his post-fight antics and engaging YouTube content. This personal transformation, coinciding with his athletic peak has impressed Longo deeply.

In an interview with Jon Anik and Kenny Florian, Longo said:

"You know what's crazy about Merab [Dvalishvili? You could see everything starting to align with his personality on YouTube is absolutely phenomenal to me because when the kid first walked in the gym ten years ago, he couldn't speak English. Now he's making videos, and I'm laughing my ass off about him.

Longo further added:

And it's going in conjunction with him winning and looking better and getting more fans... It looks like he's aligned now with the way he's performing, with his personality. And you, you you just, you know, when you know the guy, you can't be more happy for him."

Check out Ray Longo's comments on Merab Dvalishvili in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley weighs in on Henry Cejudo injury speculations; Responds to Merab Dvalishvili's challenge

In a post-UFC 298 interview with ESPN's Megan Olivi, bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley addressed rumors of injuries surrounding Henry Cejudo during his bout against Merab Dvalishvili.

Despite Dvalishvili's unanimous decision victory, O'Malley acknowledged the fight's dynamics and hinted at potential challenges Cejudo faced. The champion noted:

"It's interesting watching fights live compared to on the TV. I'd like to watch it back on the TV to really give a full input. It was decent. I heard rumors that Henry had some injuries going into the fight. He looked a little winded, but Merab looked good. Decent little fight from a couple little dudes."

In response to Dvalishvili's call for a title opportunity, O'Malley expressed a measured approach, emphasizing his immediate focus on his upcoming bout against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299. He underscored the need to prioritize his current opponent before entertaining thoughts of potential future matchups, including Dvalishvili.

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments in the video below: